Dean went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and two RBI in the Marlins' 12-6 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Dean did his part on a big day for the Miami offense, stroking two of his team's eight doubles for the game. It was a nice performance, but it was just the fourth multi-hit game of the season for Dean, who still sports a meager .219/.255/.358 slash line in 53 games.