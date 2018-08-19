Dean will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday against the Nationals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Since being called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Dean has started in each of the Marlins' three games, going 1-for-11 with a solo home run. Despite the slow start to his MLB career, Dean will likely be receive an extended look in a full-time role over the final few weeks of the season after emerging as one of the Marlins' top outfield prospects earlier in 2018.