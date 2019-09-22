Dean went 1-for-4 with a walk, double and three RBI Saturday against the Phillies.

Dean delivered the majority of the Marlins' offense with one swing of the bat, clubbing a three-RBI double deep to left field in the eighth inning. While his .223/.261/.385 line across 56 games is hardly impressive, Dean has put together some strong performances of late. Notable, he is now riding a four-game hitting streak, during which he's driven in six and scored five runs.