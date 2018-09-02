Marlins' Austin Dean: Drops out of starting nine
Dean is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Dean will head to the bench for the first time in his MLB career after starting in all 14 of the Marlins' games since being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Aug. 15. The outfielder got off to a hot start with two home runs and two doubles through his first seven games, but he's gone just 2-for-25 over his subsequent seven starts. Dean's absence will clear a spot in left field for Rafael Ortega.
