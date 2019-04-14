Dean went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Phillies.

Dean was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday and came up a triple short of the cycle in only his second major-league game of the season. The 25-year-old is making the case to see regular opportunities in right field while Garrett Cooper (calf) remains on the injured list.