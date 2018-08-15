Marlins' Austin Dean: Headed up to big leagues
The Marlins plan to select Dean's contract from Triple-A New Orleans prior to their game Wednesday against the Braves, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
It's been quite the ascent for the 24-year-old Dean, who was largely off the prospect radar before posting eye-popping numbers at Double-A Jacksonville in April and earning a promotion to Triple-A. His production hasn't slowed much since he moved to the Pacific Coast League, with Dean having supplied a .326/.397/.475 line to go with nine home runs across 358 plate appearances. Dean will become the 21st rookie to debut this season for the Marlins and could garner a look as the club's everyday left or right fielder during the final month and a half of the campaign. Expect the Marlins to make Dean's promotion official a few hours prior to Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. EDT start time and announce a corresponding roster move.
