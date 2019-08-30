Dean went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Dean knotted the score at 2-2 with a solo home run off Alex Wood in the fifth inning. After getting called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday to replace Brian Anderson (finger), Dean has started in all but one game. Through 38 contests this season, he's batting just .210/.216/.350 with three long balls.

