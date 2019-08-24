Dean will start in left field and bat sixth Saturday against the Phillies.

Dean was called up Saturday to replace the injured Brian Anderson (finger) and will immediately draw a start. He's struggled in his major league stints this season, hitting just .209/.216/.337 across 88 plate appearances. On the other hand, he's posted a strong .337/.400/.635 line in the minors this campaign, so there's some potential for power production in his bat.

