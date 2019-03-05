Marlins' Austin Dean: Included in lineup
Dean (undisclosed) will man left field and bat eighth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Mets.
Dean was a surprise scratch from the lineup Monday versus the Nationals, but his availability a day later suggests whatever issue he was dealing with wasn't a significant concern. The 25-year-old is vying for an everyday role in the outfield this spring but may have to settle for short-end platoon duty with Curtis Granderson if the Marlins are committed to giving regular at-bats to Peter O'Brien in right field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...