Dean (undisclosed) will man left field and bat eighth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Mets.

Dean was a surprise scratch from the lineup Monday versus the Nationals, but his availability a day later suggests whatever issue he was dealing with wasn't a significant concern. The 25-year-old is vying for an everyday role in the outfield this spring but may have to settle for short-end platoon duty with Curtis Granderson if the Marlins are committed to giving regular at-bats to Peter O'Brien in right field.

