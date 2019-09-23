Marlins' Austin Dean: Knocks fifth home run
Dean went 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored in the Marlins 5-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday.
Dean ignited a seventh-inning rally for the Marlins as he opened up the inning with a solo shot to left off of Hunter Strickland to tighten the score to 3-2. The Marlins ended up scoring three more runs that inning to take a 5-3 lead. Dean is capping off the 2019 season with a bang as he now has a hit in five straight games as well as two home runs and seven RBI. He has upped his slash line to .224/.261/.401 through 161 plate appearances on the season and figures to see his regular time in either left field or at first base to close out 2019.
