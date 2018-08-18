Dean went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Nationals.

Dean made his major-league debut Wednesday, but he failed to record his first big-league base knock until he homered Friday night. With the Marlins out of playoff contention, look for Dean to get a fair amount of at-bats over the last month and a half of the 2018 campaign.

