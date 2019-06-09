Marlins' Austin Dean: Launches second homer
Dean went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Braves.
Dean clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, plated a run in the fifth on a single to left and drove home his third run of the ballgame in the seventh on another single. The 25-year-old has struggled to produce at the dish through 22 games this year (.219/.227/.391 slash line), but perhaps Sunday will give him some momentum heading into Miami's next series with the Cardinals.
