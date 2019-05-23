Dean will lead off and start in left field Thursday against the Tigers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dean will serve as the Marlins' table setter for the second straight game, though it's probably too early to conclude that he'll stick around in an everyday role. Both of his leadoff opportunities have come against left-handed starters, so Dean may only be viewed as a short-side platoon mate for Curtis Granderson at this time.

