Marlins' Austin Dean: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Dean is out of the lineup versus the Mets for Game 1 of Wednesday's twin bill, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Dean will take a seat in favor of Magneuris Sierra after going 0-for-3 during Tuesday's contest. Across 20 games with the Marlins this year, he's hit just .197 with three home runs and nine RBI.
