Dean's contract was selected from Triple-A New Orleans as expected Wednesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dean has hit an excellent .345/.410/.511 in 109 games with Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans this season. The Marlins will likely look to give the 24-year-old a significant amount of at-bats down the stretch, which could push Brian Anderson back to third base. Dean will head straight to the starting lineup for his MLB debut Wednesday against the Braves, batting sixth and playing left field, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

