Dean was officially recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Dean is being recalled to take the place of Brian Anderson, who suffered a broken finger in Friday's contest against the Phillies. Dean has spent most of the season with Triple-A New Orleans but does have 88 plate appearances with the big-league club. He's hitting just .209/.216/.337 for the Marlines, though he should get regular playing time in the outfield to close the season.