Dean is not starting Friday in Pittsburgh, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dean sits for just the second time since his mid-August debut. The 24-year-old's .206/.254/.397 line doesn't cry out for an everyday role, but the rebuilding Marlins have no reason not to give steady at-bats to their young hitters down the stretch. Rafael Ortega will slide over to left field in his absence, with Magneuris Sierra getting the start in right field.

