Dean went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI for Double-A Jacksonville in the club's 11-5 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.

The three-hit performance raised Dean's average to a minors-leading .536 over 62 plate appearances this season. A .536 BABIP has certainly inflated the average, but Dean has created some of his own good fortune by showing improved pop and reducing his strikeout rate from 18.3 percent last season with Jacksonville all the way to 9.7 percent in 2018. A fourth-round draft pick in 2012, the 24-year-old Dean has had a slow climb through the minors and isn't viewed as a prized prospect within the organization, but he could gain a little more buzz if he's able to maintain even a modicum of the tremendous skills growth he has demonstrated through his first 16 games.