Dean went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Friday's spring game against Atlanta.

Dean singled in the fifth inning to plate a run and then knocked in another in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to right field. He's slowly starting to get it going at the plate, as he's now 8-for-28 with six RBI, two stolen bases and seven runs scored in spring games.

