Dean went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

After giving the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single, Dean added plenty of insurance with a two-run shot in the sixth, his fourth homer in 28 games at the big-league level. The 24-year-old rookie has gotten his feet wet in Miami with a .219/.257/.385 slash line, but Dean's .872 OPS in 87 games for Triple-A New Orleans earlier this season gives a better picture of his offensive upside.