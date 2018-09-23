Marlins' Austin Dean: Pops fourth homer
Dean went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.
After giving the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single, Dean added plenty of insurance with a two-run shot in the sixth, his fourth homer in 28 games at the big-league level. The 24-year-old rookie has gotten his feet wet in Miami with a .219/.257/.385 slash line, but Dean's .872 OPS in 87 games for Triple-A New Orleans earlier this season gives a better picture of his offensive upside.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...