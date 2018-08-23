Marlins' Austin Dean: Raps out three hits in win
Dean went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run Wednesday in the Marlins' 9-3 win over the Yankees.
Since being called up from Triple-A New Orleans last week, Dean has started in all six of the Marlins' games, homering twice while collecting six runs and five RBI. Dean doesn't project to continue hitting for much power in the big leagues, but his quality bat-to-ball skills will give him a good shot at upholding a useful batting average for fantasy owners over the final month and change of the season.
