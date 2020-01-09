Marlins' Austin Dean: Removed from 40-man roster
Dean was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
Dean slashed .337/.401/.635 with 18 home runs in 73 games with Triple-A New Orleans last season, but he failed to translate that production to the majors. The 26-year-old played in 64 games for the Marlins last year, but only managed a .261 OBP with six home runs and 21 RBI. While he's been a productive minor-leaguer in the past, he'll need to generate more output at the top level in order to secure a consistent major-league roster spot.
