Dean was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Dean was optioned to New Orleans towards the end of spring training but makes his way back to the majors only a couple weeks into the season. The 25-year-old enjoyed a hot start for the Baby Cakes by slashing .375/.483/.458 through 29 plate appearances. Dean could have some opportunities early on as he takes the roster spot of Peter O'Brien, who started nine games in right field with Garrett Cooper (calf) is on the injured list.