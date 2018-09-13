Marlins' Austin Dean: Scratched from Thursday's lineup
Dean was scratched from the lineup prior to Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
At the moment there has been no word as to why Dean was removed from the Marlins' starting lineup, but Rafael Ortega will draw a start in left field in his absence. Expect an update on Dean's status in the coming hours.
