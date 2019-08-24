Dean will be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

The move is not yet official, but it sounds like Dean will return to the big-league roster in a corresponding move when Brian Anderson (broken finger) is formally placed to the injured list. Anderson is expected to miss the rest of the season, so there will be opportunities in the outfield for Dean, who has struggled in prior stints in the majors but owns a .337/.401/.635 line in 73 games with New Orleans this season.