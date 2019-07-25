Dean (knee) is on the minor-league injured list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dean is currently rehabbing from an undisclosed knee injury at the team's spring training facilities in Florida. Prior to suffering the injury, the 25-year-old compiled a .400/.500/.850 slash line with five home runs, 12 RBI and a 9:12 BB:K in 14 games with Triple-A New Orleans this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories