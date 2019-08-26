Dean is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Dean drew back-to-back starts in left field to close out the weekend series with Philadelphia but failed to do much with the opportunity, going 0-for-5 between the two contests. The Marlins have a regular opening in the starting nine with Brian Anderson (finger) recently going down with a season-ending injury, but manager Don Mattingly may simply choose to rotate multiple players in and out of the lineup rather than settling on a regular replacement for Anderson.