Marlins' Austin Dean: Sitting Thursday
Dean is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
After being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on May 21, Dean started and served as the Marlins' leadoff hitter in three of the subsequent four contests. With Garrett Cooper having since solidified himself as a fixture in the corner outfield, Dean now appears to have settled into the short side of a platoon with Curtis Granderson. Dean will find himself on the bench for the third time in four games.
