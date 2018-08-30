Marlins' Austin Dean: Slaps third homer Wednesday
Dean went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.
Dean is hitting just .222 (10-for-45) across 12 games with the Marlins this season, though half of his hits have gone for extra bases (two doubles, three homers). Despite that early trend, the 24-year-old figures to start hitting for average more than power down the stretch.
More News
-
Marlins' Austin Dean: Raps out three hits in win•
-
Marlins' Austin Dean: Draws fourth straight start•
-
Marlins' Austin Dean: Launches first career homer•
-
Marlins' Austin Dean: Officially called up for MLB debut•
-
Marlins' Austin Dean: Headed up to big leagues•
-
Marlins' Austin Dean: Still hitting after move to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....