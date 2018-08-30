Dean went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Dean is hitting just .222 (10-for-45) across 12 games with the Marlins this season, though half of his hits have gone for extra bases (two doubles, three homers). Despite that early trend, the 24-year-old figures to start hitting for average more than power down the stretch.

