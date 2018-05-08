Marlins' Austin Dean: Still hitting after move to Triple-A
Dean, who was promoted to Triple-A New Orleans on April 29, is slashing .323/.447/.387 over his first nine games with the affiliate.
The 24-year-old outfielder earned a quick promotion to New Orleans after hitting .420/.466/.654 with three home runs in 22 games for Double-A Jacksonville to take home Southern League player of the month honors in April. Dean has seen his power production tail off during the move to the Pacific Coast League, but he's continued to display stellar plate discipline. He has generated more walks (seven) than strikeouts (four) through 38 plate appearances with New Orleans.
More News
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.