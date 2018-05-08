Dean, who was promoted to Triple-A New Orleans on April 29, is slashing .323/.447/.387 over his first nine games with the affiliate.

The 24-year-old outfielder earned a quick promotion to New Orleans after hitting .420/.466/.654 with three home runs in 22 games for Double-A Jacksonville to take home Southern League player of the month honors in April. Dean has seen his power production tail off during the move to the Pacific Coast League, but he's continued to display stellar plate discipline. He has generated more walks (seven) than strikeouts (four) through 38 plate appearances with New Orleans.