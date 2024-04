Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Getting the start in right field and batting seventh, Garcia launched a Bailey Falter splitter up in the zone deep to right-center field, giving Miami a 6-4 lead in the fourth inning that the bullpen couldn't protect. Garcia has started three of the Marlins' first four games, all in right field, and gone 2-for-12 with four strikeouts, zero walks and Sunday's homer accounting for his only extra-base hit or RBI.