The Marlins placed Garcia on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The veteran outfielder presumably suffered the injury Saturday against the Nationals, as he went 1-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced by a pinch hitter. The severity of the injury is unclear, but Garcia will be sidelined until at least May 8. Dane Myers was called up in a corresponding move.