site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-avisail-garcia-out-of-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia isn't starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Garcia will get his first day off since April 17 after he went 1-for-12 with a run and six strikeouts over the last three games. Brian Anderson will start in right field and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read