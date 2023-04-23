site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-avisail-garcia-sitting-second-game-of-twin-billing | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Sitting second game of twin billing
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia is out of the lineup for the second game of the doubleheader against the Guardians on Saturday.
Garcia will take a seat against Zach Plesac and the Guardians for the second game of the win billing. Jesus Sanchez is starting in right field in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read