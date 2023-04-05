Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Twins.
He turned on a Kenta Maeda (arm) offering with one out in the second inning and drove it over the left-field wall, and that was all the offense Sandy Alcantara would need on the night. Garcia struck out in his other two at-bats, however, and he's now 3-for-16 (.188) on the season with six K's, and just the one extra-base hit in Tuesday's long ball. After a down 2022, the 31-year-old will need to pick up the pace if he wants to keep a starting role in Miami.
