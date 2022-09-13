Garcia (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

It's possible that this presumable hamstring strain will end Garcia's disappointing first season with the Marlins. He hit .230 with seven home runs, 29 runs, 31 RBI and four steals in 93 games. Jordan Groshans' contract was selected in a corresponding move, and youngsters Jerar Encarnacion and Bryan De La Cruz could get extra playing time down the stretch.