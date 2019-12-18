Marlins' B.J. Lopez: Signs minors deal with Marlins

Lopez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Lopez advanced as high as the Double-A level in 2019, where he struggled with a .194/.256/.194 slash line and one RBI over 12 games. The 25-year-old will get the chance to work out of the big-league camp in 2020, but it's unlikely that he would make his debut in the majors unless he can significantly improve his production.