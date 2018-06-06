Marlins' Ben Meyer: Added to Marlins' roster
Meyer will join Miami prior to Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Meyer has started nine games for Triple-A New Orleans this season, posting a 3.56 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 39:11 K:BB over 48 innings. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a long reliever moving forward, though he has the potential to make a spot start should the club require it. In a corresponding move, Odrisamer Despaigne was optioned to the minors.
