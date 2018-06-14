Marlins' Ben Meyer: Headed back to minors
Meyer will be optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Meyer pitched a pair of scoreless innings in Thursday's extra-innings loss to the Giants, so he'll be swapped out for a fresh reliever prior to Friday's series opener against the Orioles. The 25-year-old hasn't allowed a run through three innings since earning a promotion from Triple-A New Orleans on June 6, so he should be afforded another opportunity with the big club sooner than later.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.