Meyer will be optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Meyer pitched a pair of scoreless innings in Thursday's extra-innings loss to the Giants, so he'll be swapped out for a fresh reliever prior to Friday's series opener against the Orioles. The 25-year-old hasn't allowed a run through three innings since earning a promotion from Triple-A New Orleans on June 6, so he should be afforded another opportunity with the big club sooner than later.