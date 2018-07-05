Meyer was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Meyer was selected to the big club after Tayron Guerrero (back) was moved to the disabled list. Meyer figures to be used out of the bullpen and has made four appearances for Miami this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with three strikeouts across eight innings.

