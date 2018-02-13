Marlins' Ben Meyer: Invited to camp
Meyer received an invitation to Miami's spring training.
Meyer excelled at both Low-A and High-A in 2017. He started the year at Low-A Greensboro where he tossed 29.1 innings out of a bullpen role and sported a 2.15 ERA -- following a promotion to High-A Jupiter, Meyer started 12 games for the Hammerheads, accruing a 1.98 ERA across 82.0 innings. Although the 25-year-old right-hander has no shot at making the big-league squad, he'll gain valuable experience pitching against major-league hitters this spring.
