Meyer worked four innings in long relief during the Marlins' 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks and struck out two.

With Caleb Smith (shoulder) and Jose Urena (shoulder) both on the disabled list, the Marlins have two openings in their rotation for Friday and Saturday against the Mets. Meyer was considered a candidate to receive one of the starting assignments after being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move for Smith, but that's likely now off the table following the right-hander's extended usage out of the bullpen Tuesday. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if Meyer were sent back to New Orleans in the near future in order for the Marlins to add a fresh arm to the staff.