Meyer was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Meyer was cast off the active roster after a pair of dreadful performances in the last 10 days, including Tuesday's contest against Washington, during which he allowed four earned runs off four hits and a pair of walks in one inning of relief. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Jarlin Garcia from the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories