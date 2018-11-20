Meyer was designated from assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Meyer was dropped from the Marlins' 40-man roster in order to free up space for prospects in need of protection from the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old right-hander made his major-league debut in 2018, but struggled to a 10.42 ERA, 2.11 WHIP and 9:14 K:BB in 19 innings. He'll head through waivers to determine his next landing spot.