Meyer was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday.

Meyer, who was designated for assignment last week, will stick in the Marlins' organization after clearing waivers. The 25-year-old righty struggled during his major-league debut in 2018, allowing 23 runs (22 earned) on 26 hits across 19 innings. He also walked more batters (14) than he struck out (nine). As such, Meyer seems likely to serve as organizational pitching depth in 2019.

