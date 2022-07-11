Hamilton stole a base and scored a run as a pinch runner in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Mets.
Garrett Cooper was set to begin the 10th inning as the phantom runner in a scoreless tie, but Hamilton replaced him and made an immediate impact with his speed, stealing third base and then coming home with the winning run on a throwing error by Tomas Nido. Hamilton has gotten only one start in seven games since joining the Marlins and has gone just 0-for-4 at the plate, but he's stolen three bases and scored four runs.
