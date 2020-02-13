Marlins' Brad Boxberger: Finds work with Miami
Boxberger agreed Thursday with the Marlins on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Boxberger arrives in Miami with two 30-save seasons on his resume, but he's unlikely to factor into the Marlins' closer competition this spring. The 31-year-old may not even be a viable setup option at this stage of his career, as he's coming off a rough 2019 season with Kansas City in which he posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB in 26.2 innings before being waived in July. He went on to land minor-league deals from Washington and Cincinnati later in the summer, but both organization released him when he was unable to earn a promotion back to the big leagues. Boxberger will get another opportunity in Miami to compete for a bullpen job, though he'll remain well off the fantasy radar unless he somehow finds himself back in a high-leverage role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...