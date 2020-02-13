Boxberger agreed Thursday with the Marlins on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Boxberger arrives in Miami with two 30-save seasons on his resume, but he's unlikely to factor into the Marlins' closer competition this spring. The 31-year-old may not even be a viable setup option at this stage of his career, as he's coming off a rough 2019 season with Kansas City in which he posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB in 26.2 innings before being waived in July. He went on to land minor-league deals from Washington and Cincinnati later in the summer, but both organization released him when he was unable to earn a promotion back to the big leagues. Boxberger will get another opportunity in Miami to compete for a bullpen job, though he'll remain well off the fantasy radar unless he somehow finds himself back in a high-leverage role.