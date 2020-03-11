Play

Boxberger is expected to break camp with the Marlins, Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports.

The veteran is in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he's shown increased velocity and owns a strong 6:0 K:BB in 5.1 innings this spring while allowing just a single hit and a single run. With 77 career saves to his name, he has a shot to earn high-leverage work in Miami this season, though Brandon Kintzler is expected to open the year as the closer.

More News
Our Latest Stories