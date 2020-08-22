Boxberger struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Friday to record his second hold of the season in a win over the Nationals.

The veteran right-hander has emerged as a reliable bridge to closer Brandon Kintzler. Boxberger has only been scored upon once in nine appearances, posting a 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 7.2 innings, and his fastball velocity has returned -- he topped out at 94.4 mph in Friday's outing. If anything were to remove Kintzler from the saves picture, Boxberger appears to be the likely next man up in the ninth for the Marlins.