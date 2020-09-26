Boxberger (1-0) allowed a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday as he was handed the win over the Yankees.

Boxberger walked Giancarlo Stanton to open the ninth but was able to induce a 6-4-3 double play and then another groundout to send the game into extras. The Marlins would end up taking the lead in the top half of the 10th which put Boxberger in line for his first win of 2020. The 32-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and an 18:8 K:BB across 18 innings as has become a reliable late-inning bullpen option for the Marlins.